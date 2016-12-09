Renovate Your Landscape Without The Help Of An Expert

Do you feel that your home looks boring? If so, perhaps it's time for landscaping! Some fresh landscaping can do great things for an older home, and can add real visual interest. Read the following article for vital landscaping advice.

Make sure you plan thoroughly before you begin landscaping. It is a great idea to sketch out your landscaping design when it's still a plan, so you can get a good mental idea of what it is going to look like. Make notes of the plants, flowers, shrubs, etc. that you plan on using to improve your landscape.

If you are a beginner to landscaping, examine the older trees on your property to ensure they are safe and are not falling down. In order to protect your home or other items on your property, you may want to hire a professional tree limber that can ensure the safety of the property.

Plant companion plants in your garden. These plants naturally work together to help each other repel pests and diseases. This can help you to have a healthier garden without the use of pesticides. You can find a lot of information on companion plants through a quick Internet search.

If you are landscaping your yard, you should consider your lawn's appearance during various seasons. For example, if you only have leafy trees in your hard, but experience a long winter, your yard will look awfully bare. If you instead have a few conifers, you can have green year round, not to mention how nice they look with snow on them.

Use walls and fences in your design. Select a nice fence that will go well with your design and paint it with a harmonious color. You can use walls to suspend plants or even to paint scenes of your creation. Your design will look more finished if you use your walls and fences.

In order to create a successful landscape design, it is necessary to assess the different zones of sunlight in your yard. By understanding which areas receive full, partial or no sun during the day, you will be able to select the plants most likely to thrive in your specific outdoor space.

A mower that chops clippings into tiny pieces is a great way to add nutrients back to your lawn. The small clippings decompose and supply nutrients without having to buy and apply fertilizer.

If you are inexperienced at landscaping and gardening, you must consider the maintenance involved before selecting your next project. Never plan a high-maintenance, ornate design unless you are confident in your abilities to care for it properly. If you cannot afford to hire someone to maintain your lawn, it is best to opt for simple designs with low-maintenance elements.

Whenever you are designing your own landscape, be sure and make use of stones and pebbles in your design. Decorative stones and pebbles add a nice contrast to the greenery supplied by your plants and can really enhance the look of your entire landscape. Just make sure to pick stones that compliment your landscape.

Use an edger on your beds if you want your lawn to look well taken care of. An added bonus is that edging could raise the value of your residence as well; studies have shown that just by curving the edges on your flower beds, your property value could go up by one percent.

Buy lumber for outdoor projects during the winter months. It is going to be cheaper than during the spring and summer months. You may also be able to find some really great deals on trees, soil, shrubs and other things by purchasing them off season while demand is low as well.

If you have drainage problems in your yard, fix them before you begin to plant. If the soil in your yard is too wet, your plants will fall victim to root rot quickly. This will result in dead plants and added expenses for you. If you take care of the problems first, you will save money in the long run.

Purchase the largest tree that your budget allows. Even if you plan to live in your home for many years, remember that most trees grow very slowly. While you may only be able to afford a single tree, few landscaping elements make an impact as bold and attractive. Choose a tree that thrives in the native climate and soil type.

Choose plants that will thrive in the planting environment. The best plants will be those that are native to the area. By using plants native to the area they will be properly adapted to the watering demands and temperatures. For example, if you live in a cooler climate and plant tropical plants, the plants will be harder to maintain, and it will be necessary to move those plants indoors in the winter.

There are so many options out there that you can use to add some magic to your home's landscape. From a simple zen garden with benches to creating a garden full of color and life, you can create a landscape that you can call home. If done correctly, everyone in your neighborhood will be talking about your creation. Make the weekend your time to get started putting these ideas into action.