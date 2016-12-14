Construct A Beautiful Organic Garden With These Tips

Gardening is a fantastic and worthwhile hobby as it provides you not only with a creative outlet, but also with fresh produce for you and your family to enjoy. Getting started may provide some challenges, as there are several nuances to successful gardening. This article is meant to provide you with the requisite knowledge to ensure you get the most from your garden.

Organize your garden so that all your plants are exposed to the sun most of the time. Your house or your trees cast shadows: keep in mind that these shadows move throughout the day. You ideally want your plants to be exposed to the sun in the morning and the afternoon, but not around noon, especially in the summer time.

Diversify the types of plants you grow in your garden. If you only grow one type of plant in your garden and it gets infected with a disease, your whole garden could be wiped out. Also, if you are only growing tomato plants, remember that just 14 tomato plants can yield a year's supply of tomatoes for two people.

Use a solution made of a combination of alcohol, water, and vinegar to remove the salt deposits that may accrue in clay pots. Spray it on the the pots and scrub away with a brush, preferably plastic. This allows you to continue to reuse those clay pots! Make sure the pots are dry before using them though.

When dividing or transferring a plant, make sure you keep the roots cool and moist. Roots are the most fragile part of a plant and are extremely sensitive to light and heat. Put a dark plastic bag over the roots if you plan on not transferring the plant right away.

Store your seeds well. If you do not store your seeds properly, they will not last long. A great place to store your seeds in a dark spot that is cool and has low humidity. You could even use a refridgerator. You can use zip bags to hold the seeds themselves.

Save seeds from the garden for a new crop next time. Not only are seeds expensive, but why even bother with going to the store when they can be obtained from the previous crop. The convenience from having a steady supply on hand is also a plus. Use vegetables that are harvested when fully ripe such as melons, tomatoes, beans and squash for best results.

Test your soil before purchasing fertilizer. Fertilizers provide essential nutrients to plants, such as phosphorus, potassium and nitrogen. However, fertilizers can be very expensive. By testing your garden soil to see which nutrients it is lacking, you can avoid spending extra money on a complex fertilizer, and instead purchase a fertilizer containing only the nutrients that your soil requires.

Take care of your containers. You do not have to spend a lot of money on containers: you can reuse common items as pots. Make sure you clean your containers thoroughly and disinfect them to avoid diseases. Drill a few holes in the bottom so that the extra water can be drained.

Plan your garden for best results. Before you put one spade into the dirt, you need to decide what you will plant, and where. You want to plot your garden's size, and then decide what plants use according to their individual needs. Consider lighting, drainage, and spacing for each plant.

To make sure you're getting a level edge when pruning your bushes, use a piece of rope or a line. Simply fasten the rope to two pieces at the approximate height you'd like the bush to be at. Seeing the bush along this straight line will make it easy to see if it's level at a glance.

If you follow proper organic growing conditions you may find that you are better able to market your produce at the local fruit stands and farmer's markets. Organic produce is very popular now because people are beginning to see all the health benefits of eating an organic whole food diet.

Use a raised garden bed when planting your plants. Not only does it provide a minor defense against the common vegetable pests, raised garden beds are also warmer during the spring. The planter becomes warmer because it isn't surrounded by several inches of isolating ground-soil. The warmer climate will result you being able to plant earlier.

In general, it is best to water your plants early in the morning. This is because the sun and wind will evaporate the moisture throughout the day. Watering in the morning gives your plants the best opportunity to spend more time using the water. It is also dangerous to water late in the day because if the water has not evaporated from the foliage, fungal diseases can start to appear overnight.

If your yard's soil isn't as healthy as you want, or has been contaminated in some way, you can still grow organic produce using raised beds. You can use wood, brick or stone for the border. Make sure that it is at least 16 inches high so that there is room for the roots. Fill it with organic soil and compost.

As was stated in the beginning of this article, gardening is a fun activity that allows you to spend time outdoors enjoying nature and helps you to add beauty to your home. If you want to be a great gardener you should read as much as you can about the subject and seek advice from experienced gardeners. Applying the top-of-the-line advice in this article is a sure-fire way to improve your gardening skills.