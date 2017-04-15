Increasing Your Home Worth Through Using This Landscaping Suggestions

Everyone wants a piece of that American dream. The white picket fence, the 2.5 kids and dog running around in the pile of dirt? NO! The landscaping on your home is just as much of an important factor on that dream than anything else is. If you need some direction, this article can help lead the way.

If you are planting in a spot that has a very large slope to it you should make sure to grow drought-tolerant plants. This is because they are on an angle and will not hold water very well. Since they are at an angle they will be able to get access to more sunlight.

If you are using flowers in your landscaping plans, you should use both perennials and annuals. Perennials come in many beautiful options, but annuals ensure that you have color year round. If you live in a winter climate, you could even incorporate beautiful shrubs and flowers that bloom during that season.

Rather than doing too many landscaping jobs at the same time, it is wise to do one project at a time. If you take on too many projects, you are going to end up spending too much money all at once. Taking on one at a time means you can better afford each project.

Use annuals to bring color to your project. Perennial flowers are wonderful but they have a short lifetime, usually only a few month. Fill your beds with annuals and they will stay colorful throughout the year. Use perennials to complement the color scheme you have already established with the annual flowers.

In your next landscaping endeavor you may want to include a water feature as a focal point. Water features are very appealing, not only for their appearance, but also for the beautiful noises they can make. There are many options, from fountains to faux rivers that will surely enhance your yard's appearance.

Save your money by timing when you buy your materials. For instance, winter is the best time to purchase lumber, while shrubs, mulch, and tress should be bought later on in the season. As new plants become available, wait a couple of years before purchasing them, so the prices will be lower.

Be aware that your lawn still needs to be taken of when in the fall, and winter months. You should still be watering your lawn until the ground freezes. By not doing so, your grass could actually die. However, if you are in an area that gets a lot of rain in the fall, or winter, you may not need to water it.

If you are a pet owner, and you will be using chemicals to take care of your landscaping needs, be aware of which products you are using. Many of these chemical can make your pet sick, and some could even kill them. If you are unsure of which products are safe, ask the store in which you are purchasing them.

Consider the amount of sunlight that hits different areas on your property before deciding what to plant there. Some plants need full sunlight while others thrive in shade. If you plant the incorrect varieties in the wrong areas, you are setting yourself up for failure. Talk to a professional at your local nursery to determine which plants will do best in different lighting conditions.

Before you embark on a large landscaping project, contact your homeowner's association, if you have one. Many neighborhoods have guidelines and specifications regarding what you can or cannot do to parts of your property that are visible to other neighbors. They can even force you to change things, if you are in violation of set rules.

Prepare your soil before you start to plant. Remove any weeds, rake up any leaves, and add any necessary fertilizer. If you do this, you will give your plants a healthy start, which will result in a lovelier lawn. If you try to skip this step, you will create additional work for yourself later on.

Think about how big your plants will eventually get, before deciding where to place them, or whether you should use them at all. This is vital, so that you do not use plants that end up outgrowing their planting space, and overshadowing their neighbor plants. Plan now so you do not have to move plants around later.

Landscaping your yard doesn't sound as difficult now, as it did before you started reading this article, does it? Now, you just need to put everything you learned into practice. Choose a couple of techniques and get started today. Soon, you'll be proud of the job that you did on your yard.