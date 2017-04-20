Learn To Grow Like A Pro: Organic Gardening Suggestions

Getting your hands dirty and growing things can be a cathartic and healing experience, unless you get something wrong. Grow your plants right and wisely with the right mentality. Use the ideas in this article for successful gardening, and you will see your hobby blossom quickly into something successful and lively.

Vegetable oil can keep your trimmer running smoothly. If you find yourself stopping frequently to deal with trimmer line jams and breaks, get some cooking spray or vegetable oil out the next time you need to refill. Spray the trimmer line thoroughly before installing, and it will feed smoothly without breaking.

If you would like to create an eye-catching fall garden with a lot of height and contrasting colors, try planting spiky plants like the New Zealand flax, the yucca or tall ornamental grasses. Add drama with texture and color by adding chartreuse plants like the Golden Spirit smoke bush or the Tiger Eyes sumac. To contrast the chartreuse color, plant purple plants alongside the chartreuse plants like the Black Lace elderberry or Loropetalum.

If you live in an area with clay soil, coat your shovel or gardening trowel with flour or car wax before you start digging your garden. This will prevent soil from sticking to the blade of your shovel, making your work much easier. It also lengthens the life of your shovel by preventing rust.

To keep pests out of your garden without using chemicals, try planting onions at your garden's borders. The scent of the onion will work as a natural repellent and will keep many creatures from disturbing your plants. As an added bonus, this allows you to regularly have fresh onions to use in your cooking.

Gardening is not hard, but you should get advice before you jump in head first. You want your garden to be successful rather than fail, so it makes sense to read up a little beforehand. There is no need to purchase expensive gardening books because you can find gardening books at your local library, or find out as much as you need online.

Did you know that a tablespoon of powdered milk sprinkled around your rose bushes early in the season can help to prevent fungus growth on your beautiful flowers later in the spring? If you prefer to use a spray, you might try diluting some skim milk and spraying the plant leaves. The lower fat content in skim milk reduces the chance that it will turn rancid.

If you are not a fan of wearing gloves when gardening but still hate dirty fingernails, try scraping your fingernails in a bar of soap prior to beginning. The soap will keep soil from entering underneath your nails, plus the soap will help keep your nails from cracking or breaking.

Did you know that watering your outdoor garden plants with garlic water can help to chase away pests? Just peel the leaves off several cloves of garlic and place them in a large container like a clean gallon size plastic milk jug. Fill the container with water and let the garlic steep for a day or two before watering your plants.

It's crucial for you to protect knees when doing gardening work. Most people can't bend for long periods while standing. Kneeling is much better for your back, and it will help you to tend to your plants with greater ease. You can kneel on a knee pad so that your knees are more comfortable.

If you do not have a lot of square footage for gardening, try using trellises or posts in your garden. Allowing certain vegetables to grow up a trellis or post rather than spreading out along the ground will allow you to grow more per square foot. You can do this with tomatoes, peas, and climbing beans.

Marigold flowers are quite the powerhouse in an organic garden. As their flowers and leaves decay, the marigold releases chemicals that attract frogs, repel snakes and kill nematode pests that attack many vegetable plants, including tomatoes. Look for ways to let the bright yellow marigold bring brilliant color and decoration to your garden, as it goes to work to protect the health of your plants.

Use a soaker hose to water your garden. A soaker hose allows the water to be absorbed directly in to the soil, rather than disbursed in to the air. This helps to conserve water, a valuable resource. Plant leaves also stay dry, which means you get to avoid pesky fungus problems.

It is important to spray chemicals when it is not windy outside. Wind can cause chemicals to get into your eyes or cause you to inhale them. There are some chemicals that can be very harmful if ingested. By only applying sprayed chemicals on windless days you can help protect yourself from accidental ingestion.

As outlined in this article, growing your own vegetables is simple and beneficial. Physically appealing and mouth-wateringly good, home-grown vegetables are simply a matter of seconds of research, minutes of work, and a few weeks or months of growing time. While results aren't instant, they certainly are gratifying and can provide you with a bountiful supply of food.