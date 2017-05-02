Love Your New Home However Hate The Yard? These Landscpaing Tips Can Assist

If your lawn and shrubs are looking gloomy, you might need to give them a makeover. All you have to do to make the fauna of your home look more green and beautiful, is some simple landscaping. You may be wondering what exactly landscaping is. Read this article to find out, as well as, to gain a few useful tips.

Do not settle for a cheap design such as a patio or a deck if you are not going to use it. It might be worth it to pay a professional designer to help you create the kind of space and design you will use and enjoy throughout different seasons.

If you are trying to install a patio that is made of concrete you should make sure that it is not incredibly large. The average patio size is 12 to 14 feet and having something that is much larger than that will only lead to the creation of more heat.

Plan out what time of the year you are going to buy your supplies in order to save money. For example, lumber does not cost as much in the winter as it does in the summer. You can also find better deals on trees, soil and perennials later in the season when not as many people are buying them.

Landscaping is more than just planting grasses and trees. Look around your home and see where you can add things, such as iron structures, wood, and cement. Pergolas, archways and water features create visually striking elements in any landscape design. These elements are available in a wide range of prices to suit any budget.

While you may be tempted to let ivy grow all over your house, do not let that happen unless you are ready to put a lot of effort into properly maintaining and caring for it. Ivy attracts a lot of bugs, including termites and that may end of greatly costing you in the end.

When selecting your landscaping design, look to your neighbors for some inspiration. While there is nothing wrong with being creative when it comes to choosing your varieties of plants and trees, you never want your house to stick out like a sore thumb. Try to choose varieties that compliment the plants in your neighborhood, to add the most beauty to your house.

In your next landscaping endeavor you may want to include a water feature as a focal point. Water features are very appealing, not only for their appearance, but also for the beautiful noises they can make. There are many options, from fountains to faux rivers that will surely enhance your yard's appearance.

Landscape according to the different seasons. Make sure you include a variety of plants in your garden that are at their best during different seasons. This way you will create a landscape that offers year-round interest. Plant a combination of shrubs, trees and flowers, and make sure that there is always something colorful to catch the eye, no matter what season.

Be sure that the lawnmower you choose is one of a good quality. Many times, people just buy whichever lawnmower is cheapest or on sale. Generally, these lawnmowers do not cut through grass properly, and they may break easier. Even though it may be more costly, a high-quality mower will usually do the job.

Keep in mind the possible impact that some landscaping could have on certain areas of your property. If you don't use caution you may plant things that interfere with your pipes underground or maybe a bush that blocks your view when you try to turn out of your driveway. Plan out your landscape appropriately so that these issues don't come up later.

When planning a landscaping project for your yard, be sure that you consider the layout in terms of how the plants will mature. This is important because you want to make sure that everything looks orderly and also that you do not have some plants growing over and hiding your other plants.

When selecting trees for your landscaping project, look for those with rough, glossy or peeling bark. Birch, crepe myrtle, paperbark maple and Japanese cherry trees all have interesting bark that can add texture and visual appeal to your landscape design. Choose trees with bark colors that complement other aspects of your landscape, such as stones or flowers.

Rather than simply using concrete, you can really enhance a walkway when you use decorative pavers. These pavers can come in a variety of colors, and textures that can really enhance the look of your landscape. Just make sure that whatever you choose, compliments the rest of your landscape well.

Keep color in mind when planning out your landscape design. Most lawns, and gardens look plain when everything is green. On the other hand, you may not want anything too bright. Try to find a happy medium, by adding in neutral colors, like white, and primary colors, like blue or red.

Use flowering shrubs and trees for an impressive look. Some shrubs flower in the spring and have bright-colored leaves in the fall. Apple trees have good-looking and fragrant blossoms in the spring, and certain species produce tasty apples. A flowering crab has the most beautiful blossoms, but the fruit too small to eat.

The tips you just read should help you design your first landscape. Start planning what you want to do with your yard and then go out there and do it. There's always more to learn about landscaping, but the best way to start is to experiment, and there's no better time than now to begin.